Air Rooftop Bar opens

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 14:25

Grand opening of Air Photo: Facebook / Breathe

Join the Under the Stars event at the Grand Opening of Breathe restaurant’s Air Rooftop Bar on Friday May 17 from 8pm onwards. Experience an evening of excitement with crafted cocktails, a sushi bar, and live entertainment high above the city streets.

Breathe is a spot that offers a variety of experiences that follow the flow of the day. In the evening the scene moves to the panoramic rooftop sky bar – the most exciting of its kind in Marbella.

Elegant water features, the softening touch of vertical greeneryand fantastic aqua tanks add to the stylish 21st century décor and classic cocktail, champagne and oyster bar where made-to-order drinks and deliciously fresh snacks can be enjoyed in style.

With its eye-catching views and cosy seating places on the deck, you feel a little like you’re on a ship – but one that looks out over Puerto Banús, Marbella and the imposing La Concha Mountain. It’s the perfect backdrop for one of the coolest evening venues in town, a place made for friends, socialising, fun and revelry, but also for events and special romantic moments.

Air – rooftop bar & signature cocktail terrace Marbella, “A place made for friends, socialising, fun and revelry.” Head to Puerto Banús for the grand opening of Air and discover what the city’s nightlife is really all about.

To secure your spot at this exclusive event, there is an entrance fee of €100 per person, a minimum spend credited to your table upon arrival. Don’t miss out on this special event, book now online