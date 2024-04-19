Avocado wins best tapa

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 11:09
Avocado wins €1000 for best tapa
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
Estepona Town Hall has announced that the Restaurant ‘Avocado’, with the tapa ‘Saquito de rabo de toro con crema de jalapeño’ (Oxtail with jalapeño cream) has been chosen as the Best Tapa of this year’s competition by the majority of customers. The restaurant wins a plaque and a cash prize of €1,000.
A total of 27 establishments from the town centre and the outskirts of Estepona took part in the competition, which was held on the weekend of April 13 and 14 as part of the ‘Estepona lives its streets’ event, and 5,000 ‘tapas passports’ were handed out to enter the competition.
In addition to voting for their favourite tapa, customers who had visited at least five establishments participated in the draw for numerous prizes, including free tickets to various shows and concerts scheduled at the Felipe VI Auditorium and the Plaza de Toros, a weekend in Granada, tasting dinners, Thalasso Spa circuits, and household appliances, among others.
Estepona Councillor for Fiestas, Macarena Diánez, thanked the collaborating companies, as well as the bars and restaurants of the municipality that have participated in the Ruta de la Tapa, so that the citizens, “can check out the excellence of the local gastronomy”.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
