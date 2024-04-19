Barbecue on the beach time : the ‘moraga’ season starts

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 22:10

A traditional moraga on the beach Photo: pxhere CC

Manilva is getting a head start on the summer and has already inaugurated the moragas season.

Gema Zotano, the councillor responsible for Manilva’s beaches, the process to apply for free rental of any of the moraga boats is open. You can book one of these boats for the first half of May through the website www.manilva.es . Thereafter, new dates will be opened every fortnight until September 30.

On the Costa del Sol, at various points along the beach, you can find a number of fishing boats filled with sand which are used for moragas. A moraga is a traditional evening party usually held on the beach, typical of the coast of the province of Malaga and other parts of the Mediterranean coast of Andalucia.

The fiesta has evolved throughout history. Originally, in the 19th century, it was held after the net was hauled in from the shallows and the fish caught were eaten on the beach, accompanied by guitar music and other entertainment.

Nowadays, the moragas are still celebrated, but without the pretext of fishing, but as a simple recreational event, where sardines or other types of fish, such as mackerel, are roasted over an open fire lit on a sand-filled fishing boat on the beach.

Remember you will need to bring along all your own facilities (fuel, food, drink, chairs, tables etc) as only the sand bed on the boat is provided. Most people start their moraga in the late afternoon as the sun is setting.