Buying property in Spain?

By Guest Writer • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 14:23

If you’re buying a Spanish property and plan to use a bank to manage the payment, it’s important to know that most banks charge a fee of up to 0.6% to process money from overseas.

They then charge a further 0.6% for raising a Banker’s Draft to purchase the property.

Property Completion Solution (PCS) helps you avoid these costs (potentially saving you thousands) while making the process of buying your dream Spanish property less complex and time consuming.

You’ll also enjoy excellent exchange rates and expert guidance to help you get the most from your currency transfers.

With our bespoke solution you can handle everything from home – there’s no need to open a Spanish bank account and you’ll get all the paperwork digitally.

What’s more, you won’t need to transfer money through your lawyer’s and notary’s bank accounts. We can send the funds straight to the seller’s Currencies Direct account,

With 20+ local branches, on-the-ground experts, and thousands of partners in the property and professional service sectors, we can provide a level of support and insight you just can’t get anywhere else.

Your property. Our solution.

Avoid hefty fees

PCS is free and allows you to avoid the costly fees associated with bankers drafts and Order to Move Funds (OMF) transfers.

Instant fund transfers

Our solution offers instant fund guarantees and disbursements between buyers and sellers – unlike conventional methods that can take many days to obtain cleared funds.*

Direct transfers

With PCS funds are kept solely in client accounts, allowing direct transfers from buyer to seller, and eliminating the need for third parties like lawyers or estate agents to handle funds.

Make your transfer at the right rate

Like the look or the current exchange rate? Buy funds currency when the rate’s right and hold in a secure digital wallet until you need it. You can also fix or target an exchange rate.

Local Bank accounts

Buyers can benefit from having local bank accounts. This eliminates the need for international transfers and large associated fees.

100% digital service

Say goodbye to physical paperwork, bank visits and unnecessary delays while benefiting from a simpler, more secure solution.

Stay in control

Log in to your account 24/7 to make swift, secure transfers, track payments and view your transaction history. Your personal Account Manager is also on hand whenever you need them.

Spend like a local

We also offer a multi-currency debit card, giving you access to seamless spending in 200+ countries (wherever Mastercard is accepted).

*The transfer of funds between buyer and seller can be instant if both have a Currencies Direct account.

Find out more

Talk to your estate agent or lawyer about accessing PCS today, or contact our team on propertycompletion@currenciesdirect.com

