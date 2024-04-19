‘Checkpoint Real Estate’: Property success

By Eva Alvarez •
Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 10:00
Forefront of Checkpoint Real Estate
Credit: Beatriz Gonzalez Almas and Henning Marczynski
Henning Marczynski and Beatriz Gonzalez Almas lead the charge at Checkpoint Real Estate, a dynamic duo with roots in Narvik and Skien, Norway.
Their journey into Spanish society has equipped them with a deep understanding of Costa Blanca’s intricacies, regulations, and extensive network. With a wealth of cultural perspectives and local insights, they lead Checkpoint Real Estate as the premier destination for fulfilling your real estate dreams.
Discover the Checkpoint Real Estate advantage, where personalized assistance is paramount at every step of your property journey. Unlike larger firms, Checkpoint Real Estate operates as a boutique agency, ensuring Henning and Beatriz can offer tailored support and foster enduring connections with each client. Established in 2019, their devoted team guarantees a smooth and hassle-free experience, assisting you from discovering your dream home to handling complex paperwork. Committed to excellence and client satisfaction, Checkpoint Real Estate sets the bar for exceptional service in the real estate sector.
With over 25 years of combined experience, Henning and Beatriz have established themselves as trusted advisors in the industry. Fluent in Spanish and deeply integrated into the local community, they possess a profound understanding of the Costa Blanca region, allowing them to provide invaluable insights and guidance to every client.
While rooted in Norwegian and Scandinavian communities, Checkpoint Real Estate embraces clients from all corners of Europe and beyond. Reflecting the cosmopolitan allure of Costa Blanca North, their diverse clientele ensures every individual’s preferences and needs are met.
For more information and updates, visit their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Office Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 am to 4 pm.
SPONSORED
