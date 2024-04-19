Dog-friendly beaches 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 18:18
Unleash the Fun
Image: Shutterstock/ Masarik
SPRING has sprung and summer is just around the corner, walks on the beach will soon be followed by a dip in the sea. As our furry friends like nothing more than dashing around in the sand and sprinting into the sea as well here is a list of dog-friendly beaches in Axarquia.
Playa de Arroyo Totalán, Málaga: Nestled near a cement factory between Málaga city and Cala del Moral, this rocky beach remains a beloved choice among locals despite not being the prettiest.
Playa Canina de Torre del Mar: Renowned as Andalucía’s premier dog beach, this sandy haven boasts year-round access and a dedicated dog park, making it a must-visit for pet lovers.
Playa Canina de Torrox: Opened in the summer of 2018 and spanning 300 metres, this beach near the town’s lighthouse offers a serene setting for dogs to roam and play.
These beaches exemplify Axarquia’s commitment to providing pet-friendly spaces, ensuring that dogs and their owners can enjoy the coastal beauty of the region together.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
