Dog-friendly beaches 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 18:18

Unleash the Fun Image: Shutterstock/ Masarik

SPRING has sprung and summer is just around the corner, walks on the beach will soon be followed by a dip in the sea. As our furry friends like nothing more than dashing around in the sand and sprinting into the sea as well here is a list of dog-friendly beaches in Axarquia.

Playa de Arroyo Totalán, Málaga: Nestled near a cement factory between Málaga city and Cala del Moral, this rocky beach remains a beloved choice among locals despite not being the prettiest.

Playa Canina de Torre del Mar: Renowned as Andalucía’s premier dog beach, this sandy haven boasts year-round access and a dedicated dog park, making it a must-visit for pet lovers.

Playa Canina de Torrox: Opened in the summer of 2018 and spanning 300 metres, this beach near the town’s lighthouse offers a serene setting for dogs to roam and play.

These beaches exemplify Axarquia’s commitment to providing pet-friendly spaces, ensuring that dogs and their owners can enjoy the coastal beauty of the region together.

