Trending:

German Delegation Sips Murcia’s Wine Wisdom

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Exploring Murcia's vineyards Image: carm.es

A German delegation from Rhineland-Palatinate State visited several wineries in Murcia recently to delve into the region’s quality assurance systems for wine production. Led by Francisco González Zapater, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, the delegation of 18 members is keen on understanding Murcia’s commitment to environmental protection and corporate social responsibility in winemaking.

Highlighting Sustainable Wineries in Murcia

Their tour included Viña Elena in Jumilla, praised for its sustainable practices across environmental, economic, and social aspects. The delegation also explored Cooperative Bodegas del Rosario, Bullas’ largest winery, known for uniting numerous small and medium-sized winegrowers in environmentally rich areas.

Germany: Key Market for Murcia’s Wines

González Zapater stressed the importance of the visit, aiming to foster future collaborations between Rhineland-Palatinate and Murcia. Notably, Germany stands as the second-largest export market for Murcia’s wines, trailing only behind the United States. In 2023 alone, wine sales to Germany totalled €18.7 million. González Zapater reiterated the regional government’s commitment to supporting local wineries, citing participation in key international fairs like ProWein in Düsseldorf as evidence of their dedication to promoting regional wines on a global stage.

For more Costa Calida news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading