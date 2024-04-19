German Delegation Sips Murcia’s Wine Wisdom

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Exploring Murcia's vineyards Image: carm.es

A German delegation from Rhineland-Palatinate State visited several wineries in Murcia recently to delve into the region’s quality assurance systems for wine production. Led by Francisco González Zapater, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, the delegation of 18 members is keen on understanding Murcia’s commitment to environmental protection and corporate social responsibility in winemaking.

Highlighting Sustainable Wineries in Murcia

Their tour included Viña Elena in Jumilla, praised for its sustainable practices across environmental, economic, and social aspects. The delegation also explored Cooperative Bodegas del Rosario, Bullas’ largest winery, known for uniting numerous small and medium-sized winegrowers in environmentally rich areas.

Germany: Key Market for Murcia’s Wines

González Zapater stressed the importance of the visit, aiming to foster future collaborations between Rhineland-Palatinate and Murcia. Notably, Germany stands as the second-largest export market for Murcia’s wines, trailing only behind the United States. In 2023 alone, wine sales to Germany totalled €18.7 million. González Zapater reiterated the regional government’s commitment to supporting local wineries, citing participation in key international fairs like ProWein in Düsseldorf as evidence of their dedication to promoting regional wines on a global stage.

