Improved rail link for Almeria

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 23:15

Transport Minister, Oscar Puente and Renfe President Raul Blanco. Credit: Renfe/facebook.com

Renfe have announced plans to improve the rail connectivity between Almeria and Madrid.

Starting in November 2024, Almeria will see the revival of its second daily rail service to Madrid, thanks to the introduction of a new series 730 train.

This hybrid model, capable of operating on all types of tracks, will travel via Granada, Antequera, and Cordoba, effectively doubling the current seating capacity.

On Friday, April 19, The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Oscar Puente, announced the move as part of broader changes to the national rail service.

He outlined how the incoming series 106 trains, known as Avril, will replace older models on routes to Galicia and Asturias. This change will trigger a reshuffling of rolling stock across the country.

The redistribution of trains will increase service frequency and enable new connections across nine autonomous communities, promising a significant enhancement of Spain’s rail infrastructure.

The changes will allow additional seating options at Granada or Antequera stations without replacing the traditional route via Moreda, Linares, and Alcazar de San Juan.

Consequently, it will double the daily connections and significantly increase the seating capacity between Almeria and Madrid.