Improvements in cancer care

Emotional support for patients.
Torrecardenas University Hospital has joined forces with the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) in Almeria, to enhance care for cancer patients.
The partnership, announced on Friday, April 19, aims to expand emotional support, accompaniment, and advice for patients and their families throughout their illness.
This collaborative effort is part of the hospital’s Humanisation Plan and represents a significant advancement in patient care.
Manuel Vida, the managing director of the hospital, emphasised the importance of this agreement: ‘A significant step forward in our mission to offer comprehensive care to our patients and to continue our commitment to our patients and to continue our commitment to humanisation in all aspects of care.’
Magdalena Cantero, president of the AECC in Almeria, also highlighted the collective strength gained through this alliance: ‘By joining forces with the Torrecardenas University Hospital, we are expanding our capacity to make a real difference in the lives of those who face this disease.’
The agreement includes joint initiatives and training programs to equip volunteers to offer their support effectively. It also aims to promote cancer awareness and encourage community participation through volunteering or other support, thereby amplifying the impact of this vital partnership.
