King’s Day at Bono Beach in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 11:45

Celebrate at Bono Beach Photo: Facebook / Bono Beach

On Saturday April 27 at 2pm Bono Beach welcomes you to Marbella’s most epic King’s Day party. Enjoy live entertainment, a top DJ and a delicious menu while you celebrate the Dutch King’s birthday together.

Show your dance moves to the beats of the DJ; enjoy refreshing drinks and tasty snacks; experience the fun atmosphere and party until the sun sets.

King’s Day (Koningsdag) is an orange-filled celebration held annually for the King’s birthday on April 27. It is renowned for being one of the biggest and most colourful festivities in the Netherlands.

The Dutch love a good party, which is why King’s Day may very well be the best party whether or not you’re Dutch. It’s a national holiday in the Netherlands and celebrates King Willem-Alexander’s birthday with lots of music and dancing with everyone dressed in orange.

Don’t miss this – put it in your calendar and invite all your friends to King’s Day at Bono Beach. Book your table here: https://www.bonobeachmarbella.com/reservations-m