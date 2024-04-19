By John Ensor • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 18:41

Image of Mojacar. Credit: Ajunmiento de Mojacar/Facebook.com

The Mojacar City Council is set to unveil its Tourism 2024 campaign on April 25 at Cosentino City Madrid, with a message to live for the moment.

The event will feature industry leaders from national and international tourism, media, public administrations, and various well-known figures will gather.

This event will also see the revival of the prestigious ‘Ciudad de Mojacar’ Gold Indalo, which this year will honour the Almeria journalist Isabel Jimenez.

The council will also give special mentions to singer-songwriter Vanesa Martin in the Art and Culture category, the Memolab UGR from the University of Granada in the History and Heritage category, and the El Puntazo tourist complex in the Local Business and Tradition category.

Launching with the slogan ‘Your Best Moment is to Live It’, giving a little nod to those who spend their time capturing images for social media. Instead, the campaign encourages visitors to fully immerse themselves in the experiences that Mojacar offers, from its landscapes to local gastronomy and leisure activities.

The slogan, previously introduced at the International Tourism Fair, has been well-received for its fresh approach.

The event will feature the debut of a promotional video, campaign details by Mayor Francisco Garcia, and conclude with a networking cocktail party.