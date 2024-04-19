News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 10:29
Image: Shutterstock/Jason Ray Photography
Jazz n Blues
POSADA La Plaza in Canillas de Albaida is hosting a Jazz n’ Blues night on April 19 from 8 pm with Mitch France live. For more information or to reserve call 952 553 254 or 609 167 127.
VILLA del Mar Nerja has organised a pool party for Sunday, April 21at 11 am. There is brunch and from 1 pm to 4 pm live music with Jason Lawless performing. For more information about how to reserve call 683 121 258.
O’LEARYS Irish Bar in Torrox has the perfect weekend lined up. On April 20 at 3 pm Tony Whitehouse will perform all the hits from the 80s and 90s. On April 21 Geckoblaster 4-piece band will entertain from 3 pm. Reservation is required.
PERIANA Autocares has arranged a trip to Cordoba for the Crosses of May festival on April 26. This trip costs €20 and departs Periana at 8.30 am. To book or for information WhatsApp 630 594 961.
ON Sunday, April 28 Periana Sunday market will take place from 10 am until 2 pm on Plaza de Andalucía in front of the town hall. If you would like to reserve a place please contact Barbara on WhatsApp at 693 256 849. It costs €5 to set up a table and the funds go to charity.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
