By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 19:58

Paella and Sangria Photo: Shutterstock / Pat Hastings

La Sala Puerto Banus, the ultimate social and dining experience in the heart of Marbella, is excited to announce its latest offering, ‘Paella & Sangria on The Terrace’.

This new promotion invites locals and tourists alike to indulge in the authentic tastes of Spain, complemented by live music from 2pm each week.

Every Saturday, from 12:30pm, guests can savour a traditional Spanish paella paired with a refreshing glass of sangria for just 20€ per person. A half portion is also available for 10€, ensuring there’s an option for everyone. Takeaway is available too, making it easy to enjoy a taste of La Sala’s renowned cuisine on the go.

This authentic Spanish culinary experience is perfectly timed for visitors to the bustling Puerto Banus Street Market. Located just outside La Sala Puerto Banus, the market is a favourite Saturday destination, offering a wide array of goods and treasures every week.

‘Paella & Sangria on The Terrace’ provides a delightful dining option for market-goers looking to refuel, relax, and enjoy live music starting at 2pm. Join La Sala Puerto Banus to turn your weekend market visit into an authentic afternoon of spanish gastronomy.

Contact La Sala Puerto Banus today to book your spot for the best Paella in Marbella at reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.