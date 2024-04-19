Royal State Trip – Spain to the Netherlands

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 10:56

Their Majesties of the Netherlands and Spain Credit: Casa de S.M. el Rey, X

The King and Queen of Spain made a State Visit to the Netherlands on April 16-18 to foster the bond of the royal houses and extend bilateral relations.

Don Felipe and Doña Letizia arrived at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on Tuesday, April 16 following the invitation from King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. 23 years have passed since the last State Trip between Spain and the Netherlands but the royal families have consistently communicated, exchanging developments in culture, tourism and technological advancements.

“We arrived eager to fulfil an extensive programme carefully prepared by both parties and that will allow us to put emphasis and visibility on the excellent relations of friendship and intense ties that unite us to both nations,” stated Don Felipe upon his arrival.

April 17 marked the Official Reception of Their Majesties the Kings at the Royal Palace of Amsterdam, where national anthems were interpreted and Don Felipe was greeted in the Throne Room with the countries´ delegates.

During the visit, Don Felipe toured the Ajax Betendorp Sports Complex with King Willem-Alexander to meet with the ambassadors and the CEO of the Cruyff Foundation. The Foundation was established to promote accessibility in sports, benefiting children with special needs with facilities, equipment, and guidance to participate in sports.

Their Majesties the Kings then travelled to the Port of Amsterdam; the fifth largest port in the EU. The Port focuses on the development of the hydrogen corridor between the ports of Bilbao and Amsterdam to contribute to Europe´s energy security.

On the evening of April 17, a gala dinner was held at the Royal Palace of Amsterdam, attended by Her Royal Highness Princess Catharine Amalia of Orange, Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice, Her Royal Highness Princess Margaret and Mr Pieter Van Vollenhoven.

Don Felipe expressed his gratitude to the Dutch royal family: “We thank you for your contribution – if you allow me – to the “Spain Brand”, to spread a human, social and cultural imprint of our country of which we are very proud, for the image of professionalism, efficiency and modernity that you project in the Netherlands.”