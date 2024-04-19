Spotlight on San Pedro del Pinatar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 11:11

Caption: Sun, Sand, and Spanish Vibes Image: Shutterstock/Alex Tihonovs

NESTLED snugly at the tip of Murcia’s Mediterranean coast lies San Pedro del Pinatar, the bustling main town, and its laid-back beachside counterpart, Lo Pagan. This town sits pretty on the Costa Cálida, sharing a border with Alicante, and covers 22 km². With a population of around 25,167, the town sees a real buzz during summer and Easter, as families from inland Spain flock to its sunny shores. About 20 per cent of the population are foreign residents, adding some global flair to the scene!

Salinas y Arenales de San Pedro del Pinatar Regional Park

Central to its attraction is the Salinas y Arenales de San Pedro del Pinatar Regional Park. This protected natural area includes sandy wetlands in the northern area of the Mar Menor, featuring operational salt flats and a bustling port. Summer sees its beaches teeming with visitors, drawn not only to sun and sand but also to the age-old tradition of therapeutic mud baths.

Leisurely Strolls and Spanish Charm Await in San Pedro del Pinatar

But there’s more to San Pedro del Pinatar than just beach vibes. It’s a haven for birdwatchers, especially if you’ve got a soft spot for flamingos strutting their stuff. And if you’re into leisurely strolls and soaking in that classic Spanish charm, this place has your name written all over it.

Weekly Market

EVERY Monday and Thursday the streets of San Pedro del Pinatar and Lo Pagan bustle with activity as locals and visitors flock to the weekly markets. On Monday the weekly market is held in San Pedro del Pinatar on Avenidas El Pilar and El Taibilla and surrounding streets. The weekly market in Lo Pagan is held on Avenida Salzillo. The timetable for both markets is from 8 am until 2 pm.

These markets offer a variety of goods from fresh fruits and vegetables to colourful flowers, aromatic herbs and spices, tempting sweets, and a variety of kitchenware. Shoppers can also find toys, shoes, clothes, and much more, making it a one-stop destination for all.

However, it’s not only about the products on sale; the atmosphere adds to the appeal. Whether you’re searching for good deals or just enjoying the ambiance, these weekly markets are a recommended stop for everyone in the area.

Local News

Book Fair

FROM April 12 to 27, Plaza de la Constitución will host the San Pedro del Pinatar Book Fair, organised by the Department of Culture of the San Pedro del Pinatar Town Council to celebrate literature and promote reading. The fair will feature local and regional authors, poetry recitals, theatrical performances, and children’s activities.

Various bookstores and associations like Arco, Palín, Kalosini, and Copy Centro, along with authors from the Murcia region, will participate. The first weekend will highlight local and regional authors, with book signings and discussions.

Activities include poetry recitals featuring Laura Pérez Torregrosa, Tania Fernández, and more, as well as children’s theatre performances. The following weekends will host additional authors and performances, concluding with the award ceremony for the ‘La Sal’ micro-story contest. For more information and a breakdown of the events and the schedule see the town hall website or social media platforms.

New Mayor

SAN Pedro del Pinatar’s Town Council convened an extraordinary session appointing Pedro Javier Sánchez Aznar as acting mayor after Ángela Gaona’s resignation due to personal reasons. Sánchez expressed respect for Gaona’s decision and gratitude for her service, urging for a collective effort to reduce political tensions and personal attacks.

He emphasised the commitment of the Government Team to continue working for the town’s welfare. Sánchez outlined a 10-day period for the Popular Party’s new councillor to assume office and for the mayoral election process. He stated his candidacy for mayor, backed by his colleagues, to lead future projects for the town.

Expressing confidence in his ability and acknowledging the responsibility ahead, Sánchez highlighted his dedication to fulfilling Gaona’s trust in him as deputy mayor. He concluded with determination to execute the town’s envisioned projects for the betterment of its residents.

Beach App

SAN Pedro del Pinatar is set to launch a new mobile application aimed at alleviating summer overcrowding on its beaches. The app, as explained by Tourism and Environment Councillor Javier Castejón, will offer various useful features for those seeking to enjoy this beautiful natural environment.

Special attention will be paid to the surrounding Natural Park to reduce vehicle pollution, with real-time information on available parking spaces provided. While the system can identify license plates and potentially penalise offenders for ignoring red warnings, its current focus is on raising awareness among residents and visitors.

This app development is part of the town’s plan upon receiving €2.9 million in European Union funding through the Tourism Sustainability Plan. The project aims to inform beachgoers about crowd levels, promoting environmental protection, particularly in areas near the Salinas and Arenales Natural Park.

