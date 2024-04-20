Charity craft market for cats

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 10:14

Mijas Felina charity market Photo: Mijas Town Hall

Mijas is home to numerous associations with a variety of social goals. One of them, the animal association Mijas Felina, has organised a charity event for Sunday May 19 to raise funds to continue its work.

The craft and food market will be in front of the town hall of La Cala from 10am to 3pm. All proceeds will go to pay for the veterinary expenses of the street kittens. Mijas Felina will offer numerous activities as its secretary, Manuela Bernardo, said: “We will have a craft market with products made or donated by the members, homemade cake with coffee, and some entertaining events organised by two members for those who come”.

The Naima oriental school, Conchi’s stretching classes (a type of physical exercise) and an assortment of tapas will complement the agenda of this event which has the collaboration of the Department of Foreigners of Mijas Town Hall, whose councillor, Mario Bravo, invited everyone to participate in this event to, “support a very interesting association which takes care of all the abandoned cats and which uses capture, sterilisation and release method to limit numbers and also takes care of the feeding of the colonies”.

The association that helps stray cats is always looking for help. To become a member it’s just €6 per month, get in touch at mijasfelina@hotmail.com