Denmark airport bomb alert

Billund Airport, Denmark
Credit: Billund Airport/Facebook.com
An airport in Denmark was subjected to a bomb alert, sparking emergency security measures and causing travel chaos for passengers.
On Saturday, April 20, a bomb scare led to the arrest of a man and the evacuation of Billund Airport, which is around two miles from Legoland.
The incident unfolded around 11:40 am which involved an evacuation of the airport and a later arrest of the suspect.
Authorities say they are now examining ‘something physical’ discovered at the site, according to Police Inspector Michael Weiss.
Images circulating show a man handcuffed outside the airport terminal. It remains unclear when the airport will resume normal operations, with all flights currently grounded. Southeast Jutland Police hinted at a potential update around 6:00 pm at the earliest.
Police have taken to social media, advising the public to avoid travelling to Billund Airport, where they maintain a substantial presence.
The seriousness of the threat is under scrutiny, as Weiss mentioned that the police are determining ‘whether it is serious or something said in fun.’ sources confirmed that a bomb disposal expert from the armed forces has been dispatched to the scene.
Meanwhile, the community has rallied to support those affected. The Billund Airport Hotel offered free coffee to those who were evacuated, as announced by the hotel’s chef Kirsten Paugan on Facebook.
Local media interviewed eyewitness Domas Giedraitis, who reported hearing the evacuation order and seeing a man in handcuffs escorted by police.
Billund Airport, Denmark’s second largest, is reportedly distributing blankets to passengers who are stranded in the car park while they await further updates.
