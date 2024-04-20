Keeping Fit with Jacintha

By Anna Akopyan •
Aguafitness sessions
“As long as you move, it’s good,” Jacintha reminds her ladies. Qualified as an Aerobics and Body Balance Group Instructor, Jacintha offers classes with more than just workouts, gathering friends for fun low-impact exercises and sing-alongs to pop hits.
Jacintha moved from the Netherlands to Jalon Valley seven years ago with her husband and daughter, leaving behind a life in the office.
She spent many years working as a secretary and once a week held small training classes in Aerobics. Jacintha dreamt about moving away from the office in the Netherlands and pursuing fitness full-time. In 2017, the family made a life-changing decision to move to Jalon Valley and Jacintha was finally able to follow the life path she desired; one spent in motion.
She started the group Keep Fit with Jacintha with classes in a local cafe lounge and has now expanded it to three sessions per week with lessons on Monday and Friday at Los Amigos in Alcalali and Wednesdays at Jalon´s sports centre. From mid-June Jacintha runs aguafitness sessions.
Keep Fit with Jacintha is currently formed of mostly women aged 55-75 who love moving to the music and rejuvenating with regular fitness.
