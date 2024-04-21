By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 21:14

Mijas donkey taxis Photo: Wikimedia CC / Olaf Tausch

The animal rights party PACMA wants to take action against the exploitation of donkeys in Mijas. PACMA is protesting specifically in relation to the traditional ‘donkey-taxi’ service that has been emblematic of the town since the 1960s.

According to PACMA’s complaints, these animals face living and working conditions that put their welfare at risk, being subjected to long working hours tied to ropes that prevent them from moving properly, as well as cramped conditions in small stables at night, with no space to rest properly.

The situation has led the party to take action to put an end to this practice, including a formal request to Mijas Town Hall to cease the ‘donkey-taxi’ service and to seek alternatives that respect the dignity and welfare of these animals. Despite the request, the lack of institutional response has led PACMA to intensify its efforts, now calling for a protest on Sunday May 12 at the Mirador Hermanos Núñez.

The protest, under the slogan “Cut their rope”, seeks to raise public awareness about the treatment these animals receive and demand concrete measures to guarantee their welfare.

In addition to the rally, PACMA has also started a campaign to collect signatures in support of their demand to end the donkey taxi service in Mijas. The initiative has generated a public debate about the balance between tourist tradition and respect for animal rights in the town.