Flirting and robbing

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 14:44
Photo: Facebook / Guardia Civil
Three people have been arrested in Mijas for flirting on the internet and then assaulting and robbing their dates.
The Guardia Civil, as part of ‘Operation Cuento’, has dismantled a criminal group made up of three people, two men and a woman, who have been arrested for the crimes of belonging to a criminal organisation and robbery with violence and intimidation in the municipality of Mijas.
The investigation began after learning of the complaint of two men who claimed to have been robbed after arranging a meeting on a popular social network, as reported by the Guardia Civil in a statement.
The perpetrators met with the victim in a house and, while one of them distracted him, the other two immobilised and intimidated him, even beating him so that they would give him the money he was carrying.
After the appropriate steps were taken, the perpetrators, two men and a woman, were identified and a search and location operation was initiated, one of them being in prison at the time for other offences; the three individuals were finally arrested for the offences of belonging to a criminal organisation and robbery with violence and intimidation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.