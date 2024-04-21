Flirting and robbing

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 14:44

Photo: Facebook / Guardia Civil

Three people have been arrested in Mijas for flirting on the internet and then assaulting and robbing their dates.

The Guardia Civil, as part of ‘Operation Cuento’, has dismantled a criminal group made up of three people, two men and a woman, who have been arrested for the crimes of belonging to a criminal organisation and robbery with violence and intimidation in the municipality of Mijas.

The investigation began after learning of the complaint of two men who claimed to have been robbed after arranging a meeting on a popular social network, as reported by the Guardia Civil in a statement.

The perpetrators met with the victim in a house and, while one of them distracted him, the other two immobilised and intimidated him, even beating him so that they would give him the money he was carrying.

After the appropriate steps were taken, the perpetrators, two men and a woman, were identified and a search and location operation was initiated, one of them being in prison at the time for other offences; the three individuals were finally arrested for the offences of belonging to a criminal organisation and robbery with violence and intimidation.