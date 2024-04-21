Misty Mountains Comedy Times

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 21:49
Join the Laughter!
Image: Adrian Ditum/Misty Mountains
MISTY Mountains, a spirited amateur drama troupe nestled in the heart of Camposol, is eagerly introducing its upcoming spring production brimming with laughter and merriment. With rehearsals well underway every Wednesday afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm at the Camposol Golf Club, the group is a melting pot of experience, drawing members from the UK, Sweden, Canada, France, and Spain.
Their inaugural production, ‘Comedy Times,’ promises a delightful medley of short comedy plays and catchy tunes. The troupe has secured four venues for their performances:
Alley Palais in Camposol on Friday, April 26, offering tickets for €5 for the show or €12.50 including a hearty basket meal. Doors open at 6 pm with the show commencing at 7:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the venue or reserved via email at mistymountainsdrama@gmail.com.
The Condado Club in Condado de Alhama on Saturday, April 27, presenting tickets for €7, with delicious food available. Tickets are obtainable through their Facebook page or by calling 711 00 79 71. Doors open at 6 pm with the show starting at 7:30 pm.
La Sal in Puerto de Mazarrón on Tuesday, April 30, offering tickets for €15, inclusive of sharing boards and a drink. Tickets can be secured at https//portlife.app. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with the show commencing at 7:30 pm.
The Clubhouse at Camposol Golf on Wednesday, May 1, presenting tickets for €5 for the show or €22.95 including a sumptuous 3-course steak dinner. Doors open at 6 pm, with the show kicking off at 7:30 pm. For tickets, email mistymountainsdrama@gmail.com.
Don’t miss out on the excitement of 2024 – join Misty Mountains and be a part of the fun!
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.