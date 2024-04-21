By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 21:49

Join the Laughter! Image: Adrian Ditum/Misty Mountains

MISTY Mountains, a spirited amateur drama troupe nestled in the heart of Camposol, is eagerly introducing its upcoming spring production brimming with laughter and merriment. With rehearsals well underway every Wednesday afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm at the Camposol Golf Club, the group is a melting pot of experience, drawing members from the UK, Sweden, Canada, France, and Spain.

Discover the Laughter: Misty Mountains Comedy Times Unveiled

Their inaugural production, ‘Comedy Times,’ promises a delightful medley of short comedy plays and catchy tunes. The troupe has secured four venues for their performances:

Alley Palais in Camposol on Friday, April 26, offering tickets for €5 for the show or €12.50 including a hearty basket meal. Doors open at 6 pm with the show commencing at 7:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the venue or reserved via email at mistymountainsdrama@gmail.com.

The Condado Club in Condado de Alhama on Saturday, April 27, presenting tickets for €7, with delicious food available. Tickets are obtainable through their Facebook page or by calling 711 00 79 71. Doors open at 6 pm with the show starting at 7:30 pm.

La Sal in Puerto de Mazarrón on Tuesday, April 30, offering tickets for €15, inclusive of sharing boards and a drink. Tickets can be secured at https//portlife.app. Doors open at 6:30 pm, with the show commencing at 7:30 pm.

Comedy Chronicles: Dive into Misty Mountains Comedy Times

The Clubhouse at Camposol Golf on Wednesday, May 1, presenting tickets for €5 for the show or €22.95 including a sumptuous 3-course steak dinner. Doors open at 6 pm, with the show kicking off at 7:30 pm. For tickets, email mistymountainsdrama@gmail.com.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of 2024 – join Misty Mountains and be a part of the fun!

