By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 21:00

100 years Photo: Mijas Town Hall

Her name is Josefa Alarcón and she is 100 years old, which makes her the oldest resident of Mijas. That is why the Mayor of the town, Ana Mata, met her at the Town Hall. Josefa visited the Town Hall with some members of her family, two of her four children and one of her five great-grandchildren.

This resident of the village, who is still very good at handicrafts, says she has no secret to longevity, only, “that I have had a very good and loving family, always there for everything”, she said proudly.

Love and affection, which is no small thing, like that shown by her family at the party they threw for her for her 100th birthday. “It was a big party, it’s 100 years, it had to be celebrated, even my nephew from France was there”, added Josefa with emotion.

This woman, they say, deserves everything. “She is sensitive, kind, affectionate, respectful; you can ask anyone in Mijas, they will tell you exactly the same thing, she has never been angry with anyone or had a fight with anyone”, said Miguel Pérez, the second of Josefa’s four children.

This neighbour of Calle Casas Nuevas, better known as ‘Selvarrá’, also has 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, including little Alexander, who accompanied her to the reception with the Mayor, who presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

The centenarian took advantage of the meeting with the Mayor to give her a piece of life advice: “Respect each other, respect and then they will respect you too”.