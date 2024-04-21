By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 16:42

Traffic alert: Santa Pola's Calle del Mar goes one way for two-week makeover. Image: Ayuntmiento de Santa Pola.

As of Tuesday, April 23, for approximately two weeks, Calle del Mar in Santa Pola will be restricted to uphill traffic only.

Vehicles approaching from the northern ring road will be directed to detour down Calle Sevilla.

In Santa Pola, phase 3 of the road accessibility improvement works for the institutes in the northern zone will commence on April 23.

This phase will involve the adaptation of the sidewalk in front of the institute entrances, as well as the completion of the new roundabout and central boulevard.

This phase of the construction is expected to last approximately two weeks.