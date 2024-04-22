90’s Revival Festival in Elche

By Eva Alvarez • Updated: 22 Apr 2024 • 14:21

The District Councillor of Carrús Este with the t-shirts from the '90s revival festival' Credit: Ayuntamiento de Elche

‘Carrus’, a lively district in Elche, is set for increased community engagement thanks to initiatives from the Elche City Council.

Among these initiatives, one event stands out: the eagerly anticipated 90’s Revival Festival.

Revitalising ‘Carrus’

In its third edition, the 90’s Revival Festival, previously held at the ‘Rotonda del Parque Municipal’, is making its ‘Carrus’ debut. Taking place on May 4 at the ‘Explanada de San Crispin’ from 4 pm to 1 am, the festival boasts an extended schedule and an expanded capacity of up to 5,000 attendees. Music enthusiasts can look forward to dynamic performances by renowned artists, including Chimo Bayo, Rebeca, Bandido Feat. Piropo, Absolom, Jerry Daley, Spanic, Miguel Serna, Javi Boss, Arturo Roger, Di Carlo, and Kino. Adding to the excitement, the festival will be hosted by Bartual, the legendary creator and director of the iconic radio show ‘Bikini Club’.

Music, fun, and community spirit

District council officials emphasise the vital importance of these initiatives in showcasing the vibrancy of the ‘Carrus’ neighbourhood. Samuel Ruiz, the district councillor, has unveiled plans for the community spirit to endure beyond the festival. On May 5, a family-friendly day is slated at the same venue, offering an array of children’s games and a serving of giant paella, all complimentary.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale via the website www.lomasticket.com, ensuring residents secure their spot at this highly anticipated community event.