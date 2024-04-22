From Marbella to London

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 10:14

Homiés Marbella goes to London Photo: Homiés Marbella

Homiés Marbella, the premium fashion brand known for offering high quality, comfortable garments with original designs, has conquered the UK with the opening of its first international shop in London’s vibrant Soho district, a significant milestone in the global expansion of the Marbella company.

London, known as the fashion capital of Europe, has been carefully selected as the destination for the brand’s first international shop. “It has always been a dream to have a shop in London. It is one of my favourite cities and being in a location like Soho is a super important milestone that will hopefully take us to the next level of the business,” said Itziar Fuentes, co-founder of Homiés Marbella.

The Soho shop has been designed to bring Andalucian charm to the heart of London. With natural materials, terracotta colours and metallic touches, it visually combines the brand’s signature Andalucian inspiration with urban style. Customers will be able to immerse themselves in the Marbella lifestyle while exploring the fashion collections.

Homiés Marbella was founded by two friends, Jm Fernández and Itziar Fuentes, in 2014 who began by selling fresh, minimalistic t-shirts to friends around town. Having found a gap in the contemporary clothing market in Marbella, demand grew so fast that less than two years later the brand established a flagship store right in the heart of Puerto Banús.