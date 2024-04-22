By Anna Ellis •
The Emerald Isle proudly presents “Soulfully Yours,” a toe-tapping live performance by an 8-piece soul and funk band.
Enjoy the soulful sounds of Motown, funk grooves, and disco hits, all brought to life with brass and vocal harmonies.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 27, and arrive hungry, as food service begins at 7:00 PM, followed by the music kicking off at 8:30 PM.
Ensure your spot by booking in advance.
Choose from two admission options: Entry Only for €12 or the Dinner and Show Package for €17.50.
The Dinner and Show Package includes a main course of Roast Pork with Apple Sauce, Breaded Chicken with Pepper Sauce, or Veggie Spaghetti Bolognese. Each dish is served with seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, and roast potatoes.
And if none of these options tickle your taste buds, our full menu has something for everyone.
To book your table or for more information, visit the website at emeraldislespain.com, reach out via WhatsApp at (+34) 615 504 066 or by phone at (+34) 965 327 138.
The Emerald Isle, located at Calle Marte 2, La Florida, 03189, Orihuela Costa.
