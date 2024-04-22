By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 19:54
La Cala Lions celebrate 26 years
Photo: La Cala Lions
At Johnny’s Bar and Grill on Friday April 19, the La Cala de Mijas Lions celebrated their 26th birthday and the anniversary of the Charter granted to them by Lions International.
Members, their partners and friends enjoyed an excellent three-course lunch which was followed by an address given by Lion, Gill on the merits of Lionism. Lion President, Brenda then gave her report outlining her year as President and introduced Karen who will the President next year.
Karen told the Lions of her intentions for the next year, outlining the deserving causes she intends to support. A special presentation was made to Lion, Rosalyn who has been a La Cala de Mijas Lion for 20 years. Flowers were presented to Brenda, Karen, Gill and Rosalyn.
The next Lions events are their Fashion Show and fair at Butibamba Park on June 2, a ‘Let’s Play Darts’ event on Wednesday June 19 and a Summer Ball on Saturday June 29. Further information about the Lions can be found on their website at www.lacalalions.org or by visiting the Charity Shops in Calle Torremolinos, La Cala de Mijas.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
