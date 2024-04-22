Marbella resident breaks Guinness World record for longest interview

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 12:37

Photo: Facebook / Clara Chizoba Kronborg

NIGERIAN born media entrepreneur based in Marbella, Clara Chizoba Kronborg, succeeded in her attempt to break Guinness World Record for the longest interviewing marathon.

The feat, officially recognised by Guinness World Records, was held in the beautiful setting of Puerto Banus harbour on board a luxury yacht.

The interview marathon featured top global celebrities, business moguls, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Guests shared their incredible journeys, insights, and experiences, providing viewers with an unparalleled opportunity to learn, grow, and be inspired.

Record-breaking 55 hours

Clara interviewed 94 people across the globe for 55 hours. At the heart of this record-breaking endeavour was her unwavering commitment to learning, understanding, and celebrating culture, diversity, and values. Through the power of storytelling, Clara aimed to inspire change, break limits, and showcase that,”the impossible is indeed possible when we have the courage to stay focused on our core values”.

The attempt was live streamed on Clara’s YouTube womensworldshowTV, a show which was aired for the first time in Spain in October 2020 on RTV Marbella. Clara has previously been awarded ‘Outstanding Woman of the Year‘ by Marbella’s Mayor, Angleles Muñoz.