NASA warns of rising sea levels

Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 10:43
Rising sea levels
An interactive map produced by NASA, shows that the sea level along the Costa del Sol will rise half a metre by the end of the century, while the water temperature on the beaches will reach new records.
According to data collected by NASA, the global average sea level rose by approximately 0.76 centimetres from 2022 to 2023, and by 2100, it is projected to rise by a further 30 to 122 centimetres.
By the end of the century, it is predicted that the Malaga coastline will experience a rapid rise in sea level. In the last three years, sea levels have risen by five centimetres in the coastal areas of the province and it will almost double in the next six years.
Climate change is not only causing sea levels to rise, but also sea temperatures. A fact that the people of Malaga have already witnessed, as record sea temperatures were reached in August 2022.
The NASA interactive map forecasts how the sea temperature will rise in Malaga and predicts that in the next six years it will increase by up to 0.10 degrees Celsius. By the end of the century, the sea temperature in Malaga will have risen by a further half a degree.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
