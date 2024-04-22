Rock’n’Grill and Age Concern Costa Calida join forces

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 17:17

IN a heartwarming collaboration, Age Concern Costa Calida is teaming up with the renowned Rock’n’Grill restaurant in Puerto De Mazarron to host a special charity luncheon on Wednesday, April 24, at 1:30 pm.

The event promises to be a delightful affair, offering a delectable three-course menu, complete with a refreshing drink, all against the backdrop of the picturesque Marina. Guests can indulge in mouthwatering dishes while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of Puerto De Mazarron.

But beyond the culinary delights, this luncheon serves a greater purpose. Age Concern Costa Calida, a charitable organisation dedicated to supporting individuals over 50, will use the proceeds from the event to fund its vital services.

These services include problem-solving assistance, befriending programs, hospital and care home visits, and medical equipment hire. What makes Age Concern Costa Calida unique is its entirely volunteer-based operation.

By attending the charity luncheon at Rock’n’Grill, guests not only treat themselves to a memorable dining experience but also contribute to a noble cause. It’s an opportunity to enjoy good food, good company, and make a meaningful difference in the community—all in one afternoon.

