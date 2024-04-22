The pirates of San Jose

By John Ensor •
The 200 participants in the pirate celebrations.
On Saturday, April 20, 2024, the Pirate Landing at San Jose beach in Nijar unfolded with 200 volunteer actors captivating an audience of thousands.
The event marked the eleventh edition of a meticulously designed theatrical re-enactment, complete with pirate costumes and a stunning natural backdrop.
The mayor of Nijar, Jose Francisco Garrido, and the Councillor for Culture, Maria Jesus Lopez, were among the attendees.
The weekend’s events, including the Pirate Landing, offered a host of activities for all ages.
Over the weekend San Jose also ran children’s activities, workshops, live music, sports tournaments, and culinary delights.
The vibrant atmosphere and community participation highlighted this annual celebration, bringing the spirit of the high seas to life on the shores of San Jose.
