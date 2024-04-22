By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 9:14

Torrevieja's cultural fiesta: From musicals to magic. Image: Cultura Torrevieja.

The cultural programming for 2024 in Torrevieja is off to a fantastic start.

With a lineup of great artists and performances scheduled at both the Municipal Theatre and the International Auditorium, there is something to suit all tastes.

Over 50 shows are planned until September 1, offering a wide range of entertainment.

Acclaimed musicals such as “Totally Tina” and the “Musical of the 80s & 90s” will grace the stages of Torrevieja, promising top-quality entertainment.

Magician Jorge Blass will mesmerise audiences with his show “Ilusionarte”, and the Film Symphony Orchestra will present their new tour “HENKO!”, inspired by the best soundtracks of all time.

June continues the cultural excitement with the XXII International Music Band Festival of “Los Salerosos”, among other events.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy the fun, tickets are now available on the website www.culturatorrevieja.com.