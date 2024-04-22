By Anna Ellis •
Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 9:14
Torrevieja's cultural fiesta: From musicals to magic. Image: Cultura Torrevieja.
The cultural programming for 2024 in Torrevieja is off to a fantastic start.
With a lineup of great artists and performances scheduled at both the Municipal Theatre and the International Auditorium, there is something to suit all tastes.
Over 50 shows are planned until September 1, offering a wide range of entertainment.
Acclaimed musicals such as “Totally Tina” and the “Musical of the 80s & 90s” will grace the stages of Torrevieja, promising top-quality entertainment.
Magician Jorge Blass will mesmerise audiences with his show “Ilusionarte”, and the Film Symphony Orchestra will present their new tour “HENKO!”, inspired by the best soundtracks of all time.
June continues the cultural excitement with the XXII International Music Band Festival of “Los Salerosos”, among other events.
Don’t miss the chance to enjoy the fun, tickets are now available on the website www.culturatorrevieja.com.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.