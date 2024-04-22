Vueling expands in Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 18:37

Vueling in Malaga Photo: Wikimedia CC / Maarten Visser

The airline Vueling has already reached 25 million passengers since it began its operations from Malaga airport in 2005, and is committed to 18 routes, seven of which are international for summer 2024.

The company’s first flight from Malaga to Bilbao took place on April 1, 19 years ago, and since then it has played “a crucial role” in the development of this airport. Jordi Pla, the company’s director of network and strategic planning, said, “Malaga is very important for Vueling but also Vueling is very important for Malaga.

For 2024, Vueling will operate routes from the Costa del Sol to: Amsterdam, Brussels, Cardiff, Rome-Fiumicino, London-Gatwick, Nantes and Paris-Orly, and 11 domestic routes to Lanzarote, Barcelona, Bilbao, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Menorca, Oviedo, Palma de Mallorca, Santiago de Compostela and Tenerife North.

With regard to the forecasts for this high season, said Jordi Pla said that they are facing the summer with optimism. “It has been a good first quarter of the year, people want to travel more than ever and we are responding to that demand”.