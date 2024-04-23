Benidorm Tango: The super marathon

By Eva Alvarez •
Updated: 23 Apr 2024 • 12:14
Tango dancing Credit: Pixabay
Experience the Tango tapestry from May 2-5, 2024, rooted in Buenos Aires and Montevideo’s streets.
Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Super Marathon, spanning four thrilling days filled with endless hours of Tango, top-notch DJs, and the camaraderie of friends from around the globe, all coming together to share countless embraces. The event will unfold in the magnificent setting of the Crystal Palace, an auditorium located within the Gran Hotel Bali in Benidorm.
Indulge in a melange of Tango styles, ranging from classic Argentine Tango to contemporary fusion, all set to the rhythms of celebrated DJs, promising an unforgettable experience. Glide across the perfect dance floor, guided by the subtle cues of your partner, as the wooden-panelled stage provides an ideal backdrop for indulging in the artistry of Tango amidst an international community of dancers.
For those seeking accommodation, exclusive deals await at the hotel hosting the Milongas, ensuring a seamless transition from dance floor to relaxation. And benefit from seamless door-to-door transfers from Alicante Airport or the Train Station, ensuring effortless access to the event venue.
To join in the festivities, simply register as a dance pair with prior Marathon experience and a knack for rhythm. Whether you’re a seasoned Tango enthusiast or a newcomer eager to learn, the Super Marathon welcomes all who share a passion for dance and a desire to create lasting memories.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.