Benidorm Tango: The super marathon

By Eva Alvarez • Updated: 23 Apr 2024 • 12:14

Tango dancing Credit: Pixabay

Experience the Tango tapestry from May 2-5, 2024, rooted in Buenos Aires and Montevideo’s streets.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the Super Marathon, spanning four thrilling days filled with endless hours of Tango, top-notch DJs, and the camaraderie of friends from around the globe, all coming together to share countless embraces. The event will unfold in the magnificent setting of the Crystal Palace, an auditorium located within the Gran Hotel Bali in Benidorm.

Varied styles

Indulge in a melange of Tango styles, ranging from classic Argentine Tango to contemporary fusion, all set to the rhythms of celebrated DJs, promising an unforgettable experience. Glide across the perfect dance floor, guided by the subtle cues of your partner, as the wooden-panelled stage provides an ideal backdrop for indulging in the artistry of Tango amidst an international community of dancers.

Exclusive accommodation

For those seeking accommodation, exclusive deals await at the hotel hosting the Milongas, ensuring a seamless transition from dance floor to relaxation. And benefit from seamless door-to-door transfers from Alicante Airport or the Train Station, ensuring effortless access to the event venue.

Open invitation

To join in the festivities, simply register as a dance pair with prior Marathon experience and a knack for rhythm. Whether you’re a seasoned Tango enthusiast or a newcomer eager to learn, the Super Marathon welcomes all who share a passion for dance and a desire to create lasting memories.