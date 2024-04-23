By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 10:27
Photo: Lara Wong and Melón Jiménez
The Casa de la Cultura in Fuengirola will host on Friday April 26, a flute and flamenco guitar concert as part of the European Musical Talent series. The flamenco-jazz duo, Lara Wong and Melón Jiménez, will perform at 8pm and admission is free.
Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, said that, “it will be a jazz and flamenco recital with a completely different approach to what we are used to. So I encourage you to come to the Casa de la Cultura on Friday and enjoy this new musical proposal in which they will play pieces such as Danza del desierto, Bésame mucho, Bulerías del Chino or De Sevilla a Kerala, among others”.
“The award-winning flautist Lara Wong and the guitarist Melón Jiménez travel musically through flamenco with elegance and emotion, seamlessly fusing the soul of flamenco, the contemporary harmonies of jazz and the rhythmic improvisations of Indian music” siad the press release.
The innovative pair met for the first time in 2018 in Madrid, in the world capital of flamenco jazz, and since then, they have wowed audiences in venues all over the world.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.