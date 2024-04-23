By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 10:27

Photo: Lara Wong and Melón Jiménez

The Casa de la Cultura in Fuengirola will host on Friday April 26, a flute and flamenco guitar concert as part of the European Musical Talent series. The flamenco-jazz duo, Lara Wong and Melón Jiménez, will perform at 8pm and admission is free.

Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero, said that, “it will be a jazz and flamenco recital with a completely different approach to what we are used to. So I encourage you to come to the Casa de la Cultura on Friday and enjoy this new musical proposal in which they will play pieces such as Danza del desierto, Bésame mucho, Bulerías del Chino or De Sevilla a Kerala, among others”.

“The award-winning flautist Lara Wong and the guitarist Melón Jiménez travel musically through flamenco with elegance and emotion, seamlessly fusing the soul of flamenco, the contemporary harmonies of jazz and the rhythmic improvisations of Indian music” siad the press release.

The innovative pair met for the first time in 2018 in Madrid, in the world capital of flamenco jazz, and since then, they have wowed audiences in venues all over the world.