Couple moves to Spain through reality TV

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 23 Apr 2024 • 15:03

Bastiaan and Melissa with people of Zarra Credit: Cervceria de Zarra, Facebook

“Do you dream of a house and your own business in Spain?” Said the TV in Bastiaan and Melissa´s home in the Netherlands.

The couple had been dreaming about moving abroad and opening a business for a long time. Bastiaan had almost 10 years of experience working with craft beer and Melissa was proficient in marketing.

“It seemed as if the TV spoke to us. We didn’t have to think twice,” shared the couple. After seeing an advert for the reality TV show, Het Spaanse Dorp (The Spanish Village), they signed up for a chance to win a house in Spain.

To make their dream come true, the couple had to convince the locals of a chosen Spanish village that they could create a successful business and make positive contributions to the municipality. Bastiaan brewed 20 litres of a “spontaneously conceived” beer, reminiscent of Spanish oranges.

At the end of March 2023, Bastiaan and Melissa came to Zarra to present their fresh products before the municipal mayor. “About 50 villagers stared at us. We opened the beers, served the tapas, there was clapping and laughter. What a relief!”

“Bienvenido a Zarra!” Pronounced the mayor.

In one day, the couple quit their jobs and left their home in the Netherlands. Now, they are successfully advancing their business, Cerveceria de Zarra, crafting beer of unparalleled quality with unique local ingredients.

Moving to Zarra so unexpectedly, Bastiaan and Melissa discovered the potential of the Spanish village which they can now reveal by not only providing products crafted with local specialities but also by providing jobs to the young people of the municipality.

Feeling so welcomed in Spain, they are anticipating an expansion to the rest of the country: “Next year, we expect to welcome our customers to our very own brewery. And this summer we want to be available along the entire Costa Blanca.”

With Cerveceria de Zarra, Bastiaan and Melissa are enhancing village-by-village through their value of quality, community and growth.

SPONSORED.