Ecologically restoring Mount Orgegia

By Eva Alvarez •
Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 12:47
Ecological restoration of Orgegia fueled by Terra Natura Benidorm and Alicante Renace
Terra Natura partners with ‘Alicante Renace’ to ecologically restore Mount Orgegia.
In an alliance that speaks volumes about environmental stewardship, Terra Natura Benidorm, a theme park dedicated to animals and nature conservation efforts, has partnered with the ‘Alicante Renace’ project. Their shared goal: kickstart a day of ecological restoration to breathe new life into Mount Orgegia, located within Alicante’s city limits. The signed agreement heralds the beginning of impactful action.
The ambitious endeavour entails planting 200 trees and sowing 25,000 native seeds, a concerted effort to revive the lush greenery of the area and establish a robust vegetative cover. This not only shields the soil from erosion but also fosters a harmonious ecosystem balance. With a vast expanse of 10,000 square metres earmarked for restoration, the scope of the project is truly impressive.
Lauding the significance of such initiatives, Luis Perea, General Director of Terra Natura Benidorm, underscores the importance of raising environmental awareness and showcasing the intrinsic value of natural spaces. He highlights the active participation of colleagues and collaborators, underscoring their collective commitment to rejuvenating Mount Orgegia.
Daniel Aguilar, Director of ‘Alicante Renace’, reflects on the association’s decade-long journey, evolving into a pioneering force in Alicante’s ecological landscape. Their efforts have revitalised degraded habitats, enriched biodiversity, and paved the way for resilient ecosystems. He underscores the role of such initiatives in elevating ecological consciousness, improving air quality, and mitigating the impacts of climate change.
