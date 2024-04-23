Kitty, Daisy & Lewis play Mallorca

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 23 Apr 2024 • 15:29

Daisy and Lewis. Franzi Lee, Flikr

The Durham family plays an explosive mix of rockabilly, swing, blues, country and rock and have opened for Coldplay.

Kitty, Daisy and Lewis Durham from Kentish Town in London are musicians and songwriters with roots in traditional family gatherings, when they used to pick up whatever came their way and play it – including guitar, piano, bass, drums, harmonica, banjo, lapsteel guitar, ukulele, xylophone and accordion.

They have roots in many cultures, being Anglo-Indian, part Norwegian and part Romanian.

Live shows selling out

Their vibrant live show offers an explosive mix of rockabilly, swing, blues, country and rock & roll. They always play to packed houses and have opened for mega bands such as Coldplay.

Kitty, Daisy and Lewis swap instruments on stage, just like when they were kids. Their father, Graeme Durham, a renowned London sound engineer and analogue recording nerd, plays rhythm guitar. Their mother, Ingrid Weiss, used to be a drummer in a punk band and often accompanies them on double bass, too.

78 rpm release

When they released their home-recorded album in 2008, both in CD format and as a 78 rpm twelve-inch vinyl. Amy Winehouse was a big fan, as is filmmaker David Lynch.

The Durham family is playing at the Teatre Principal on 26 April at 8 pm.

Tickets are available here