Maca’s sewing workshop in El Campello

El Campello adds sewing workshop in the heart of the town centre
Step into the world of stitches and style as ‘El taller de Maca’ weaves together the fabric of community and creativity in El Campello.
The vibrant Calle Metro in El Campello welcomes a unique fusion of retail and education with the debut of ‘El taller de Maca’ (Maca’s workshop). With owner Macarena Lavandera’s passion infusing every corner, this innovative establishment celebrates the convergence of creativity and craftsmanship. The bustling inauguration, graced by Mayor Juanjo Berenguer and councillors Dorian Gomis, Cristian Palomares, and Marcos Martinez, marked the beginning of an exciting entrepreneurial journey.
With a dynamic dual purpose, the workshop operates as both a boutique offering an array of fabrics, threads, and bespoke formal wear, and a haven for sewing education. Embracing diversity, the workshop welcomes students of all ages and backgrounds, eager to delve into the art of garment construction.
On Tuesdays through Thursdays, the workshop hums with activity as classes engage enthusiasts in honing their skills and fashion aficionados in mastering the subtleties of tailoring. Maca’s Workshop not only fosters creativity and skill development but also solidifies its status as a lively hub for the El Campello community. Beyond the whir of stitching and sewing machines, it acts as a gathering place where kindred spirits converge to exchange ideas, tales, and laughter. Whether novices or seasoned seamstresses, all are welcomed into this inclusive environment, finding their niche amidst the threads and fabric.
