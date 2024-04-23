Peñon de Ifach Trophy: Sailing competition

By Eva Alvarez •
Peñon de Ifach Trophy from Calpe to Formentera (2022)
The date for the 35th Peñon de Ifach Trophy 2024 Autonomic Cruising Championship has been confirmed.
The Real Club Nautico (Royal Nautical Club) of Calpe is preparing to host the annual Peñon de Ifach Trophy, a race celebrated for its competitiveness. This year commemorates the 30th anniversary of this renowned event, known for its challenging routes from Calpe to Formentera. Scheduled from May 22 to May 25, with wind speeds reaching up to 18 knots, and unpredictable waves and weather conditions, the race proves to be a true test of the boat team members’ skills. However, boats shorter than 9 metres are ineligible to participate.
Annually held in early June in Calpe, the trophy has become a cherished tradition among speed sports competitions on the Costa Blanca. With over 25 years of history, the Regatta organised by the Real Club Nautico and the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation has solidified its status as a key event in the national cruiser circuit. Drawing over 70 boats and nearly 3,000 spectators, it’s a highly anticipated event for sailing enthusiasts. Sailors and boats compete fiercely for the prestigious Peñon de Oro Trophy.
In its 2014 edition, commemorating its 25th anniversary, the regatta reflected on its humble beginnings, evolving into a cornerstone event for prestigious championships like the FVCV High Altitude Autonomic Championship and the Spanish RN Cup. Notable figures such as Manuel Gallego’s Itaca IX from RCN Calpe have left an indelible mark with over fifteen trophies since the competition’s inception. In tribute to the event’s 25-year legacy, this edition also showcased an exhibition of watercolours by Real Club Nautico member Ramon Paredes, encapsulating the ’25 years of regatta’ through artistry.
