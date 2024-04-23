Peñon de Ifach Trophy: Sailing competition

Annually held in early June in Calpe, the trophy has become a cherished tradition among speed sports competitions on the Costa Blanca. With over 25 years of history, the Regatta organised by the Real Club Nautico and the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation has solidified its status as a key event in the national cruiser circuit. Drawing over 70 boats and nearly 3,000 spectators, it’s a highly anticipated event for sailing enthusiasts. Sailors and boats compete fiercely for the prestigious Peñon de Oro Trophy.

In its 2014 edition, commemorating its 25th anniversary, the regatta reflected on its humble beginnings, evolving into a cornerstone event for prestigious championships like the FVCV High Altitude Autonomic Championship and the Spanish RN Cup. Notable figures such as Manuel Gallego’s Itaca IX from RCN Calpe have left an indelible mark with over fifteen trophies since the competition’s inception. In tribute to the event’s 25-year legacy, this edition also showcased an exhibition of watercolours by Real Club Nautico member Ramon Paredes, encapsulating the ’25 years of regatta’ through artistry.