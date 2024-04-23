Puppy rescue garden party

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 15:05

A puppy up for adoption. Credit: puppy.rescue.in.spain/Instagram.com

Join the community for a social event and help raise money for a good cause at the same time.

On Sunday, May 12 at 3:00 pm, Puppy Rescue Spain will be holding a garden party to support their efforts in Albox, Almeria.

Tickets are available for €10 and include a lavish afternoon tea with a good selection of sandwiches and cakes, plus tea, coffee, and other beverages. Attendees will also have the chance to win fabulous prizes in spot raffles!

The event will be held in Los Patricios, with a pick-up service available from the Puppy Rescue Shop in Albox for convenience.

Stall holders are warmly invited to participate. Those interested in hosting a stall for just €5 should call 659 244 538 to secure a spot.

Tickets can be purchased at the Puppy Rescue Shop in Albox, the Puppy Rescue stall at Los Llanos Market, and Total Entertainment in Albox and Arboleas.

The charitable community looks forward to welcoming all to what promises to be a wonderful day, with all proceeds going to help puppies in need.

In addition, every Saturday morning from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, the Puppy Rescue stall at Los Llanos market welcomes visitors. People can meet pups ready for adoption, enjoy a cuddle, and discuss adoption opportunities with volunteers.