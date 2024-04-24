By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 12:47

Divine illumination: Kraków unveils world's largest stained glass masterpiece. Image: Archidiecezja Krakowska / You Tube.

Archbishop Marek Jędraszewski of Kraków has now consecrated what is being hailed as the world’s largest stained glass window.

The impressive masterpiece is installed at the Church of Lord Jesus the Good Shepherd in the city’s north.

This magnificent artwork comprises 27 vertical sections, each depicting different biblical scenes, collectively spanning a surface area of 426 square metres, slightly larger than a basketball court.

Maciej Szwagierczak, an artist from the studio responsible for the project, noted the absence of a larger single stained glass window in his research.

Named “Through the Cross to Salvation,” the ensemble centress on Christ as the gateway to salvation, surrounded not by sheep but by saints and apostles, symbolising their redemption through faith in him.

Prof. Wincenty Kucma, the concept artist, is renowned in Poland for his sculptural and illustrative work, as well as for his teaching at the Krakow Academy of Fine Arts.

His portfolio includes notable monuments such as the Warsaw Uprising monument and the Defenders of the Polish Post Office monument in Gdańsk.

This impressive addition further solidifies Kraków’s status as a destination for stained glass enthusiasts, complementing the city’s Stained Glass Museum and its historic stained glass factory, established in 1907 and now home to the museum.