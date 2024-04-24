By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 8:38

Get ready to celebrate with Alicante's Cultural Festival. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

The Zona Quintana Merchants Association in Alicante is getting ready for the highly anticipated Great Cultural Festival.

The festival will be held on Saturday, April 27, at Calle Poeta Quintana.

With the success of past festivals, this one promises to be lively, featuring 100 businesses showcasing their offerings.

From 10:00.AM until 5:00.PM, the festival will offer a mix of activities including shopping, food, culture, music, theatre, and workshops for everyone.

Visitors can enjoy the work of artisans, illustrators, writers, storytellers, graffiti artists, and photographers, making the Quintana area a bustling urban centre.

Exciting attractions include concerts, micro-theatre performances, workshops, and shows, providing a diverse cultural experience.

The area will also turn into an outdoor shopping centre, letting people explore speciality shops.

To make room for the festivities, traffic will be redirected from General Marvá to Capitán Segarra.

Jordi Gisbert, President of the Quintana Area Association, invites everyone to join in the fun.