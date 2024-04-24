Golden age inspiration

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 13:21

Publicity poster for the art competition. Credit: AytoRoquetas/Facebook.com

The Roquetas de Mar City Council’s Culture Department have launched the VII Painting and Drawing Competition ‘Works of Art of the Golden Age.’

The competition was opened on Monday, April 22, with participants having until May 3 to submit their entries.

The contest is open to all students enrolled in higher education institutions across Almeria province. Entrants are tasked with creating personal interpretations of artistic works from the Golden Age, with the stipulation that their pieces should not be exact replicas.

Submissions can be on canvas, cardboard, paper, board, printed digital, or any other material, provided it does not exceed a thickness of 3 millimetres, and must measure 50 centimetres x 40 centimetres.

Unframed works should include the title and author of the original artwork and be delivered either in person at the House of Culture in Roquetas de Mar or by post.

Each artwork should be submitted unsigned with a sealed envelope containing the artist‘s details and the title of the original piece. Each student is allowed to present a maximum of two pieces.

The panel, comprising cultural professionals and local art workshop leaders, will judge entries based on originality, creativity, and technical execution. Prizes range from €150 to €300, with special recognition for local students.

The winning artworks will be displayed on the council’s social media platforms and may feature in future promotional materials. Collections of the artworks begin June 3 at the House of Culture.