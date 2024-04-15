Artistic Works of 3 artists in Exhibition

By Julian Phillips • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 15:14

This special exhibition is open to all. Credit: Mojacar Town Hall

The Municipal Art Centre “La Fuente” is currently showcasing a special exhibition featuring the artistic works of three talented individuals: Cristobal, known as “the smith of Mojacar”, painter Anika “La Francesa”, and floral artist Inmaculada.

Despite using different materials like iron, oil, acrylic, and flowers, their creations share beauty, craftsmanship, and heartfelt expression.

Cristobal, at 84, continues his traditional forging work, leaving his mark on Mojacar with his iron creations found in many local homes. Although he no longer works due to his age, he breathes life into sculptures using objects from the 1960s Mojacar era.

Anika, also known as “the Frenchwoman”, moved to Mojacar after living in the Canary Islands for 37 years. Her acrylic paintings, inspired by Cristobal’s sculptures, pay tribute to his artistry and the spirit of Mojacar.

Inmaculada’s floral art captures the essence of nature, blending natural flowers into her designs. Living amidst nature, she draws inspiration for her versatile compositions, from event decorations to fashion accessories.

Their work can be admired at the exhibition which is free and open for visits daily from 10am to 2pm, and on weekends from 5-8pm.