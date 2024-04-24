By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 9:45

Harmony in motion: Torrevieja welcomes World Taichi-ChiKung Day. Image: Asociación de Taichi y ChiKung Torrevieja / Facebook.

The Municipal Taichi-ChiKung School of Torrevieja is gearing up to celebrate World Taichi-ChiKung Day, themed “One World, One Breath.”

The festivities will kick off on Thursday, April 25, at the Plaza de la Constitución with a class inviting participation in these arts, which are said to foster self-encounter through physical and meditative activities.

This global celebration will reach its climax on Saturday, April 27, when over 80 countries unite under the same motto.

The event will unfold in Torrevieja on the Paseo de Juan Aparicio, adjacent to the monument to the Man of the Sea, at 10:00.AM.

The programme will feature classes, exhibitions and a social gathering.

It’s worth noting that the Municipal Taichi-ChiKung School has relocated this year to a new venue on Calle Habaneras, transitioning from the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre.

This move has enabled expanded facilities and improved schedules which have enhanced the quality of instruction and student experience.