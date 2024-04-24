By Anna Ellis •
Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 9:45
Harmony in motion: Torrevieja welcomes World Taichi-ChiKung Day. Image: Asociación de Taichi y ChiKung Torrevieja / Facebook.
The Municipal Taichi-ChiKung School of Torrevieja is gearing up to celebrate World Taichi-ChiKung Day, themed “One World, One Breath.”
The festivities will kick off on Thursday, April 25, at the Plaza de la Constitución with a class inviting participation in these arts, which are said to foster self-encounter through physical and meditative activities.
This global celebration will reach its climax on Saturday, April 27, when over 80 countries unite under the same motto.
The event will unfold in Torrevieja on the Paseo de Juan Aparicio, adjacent to the monument to the Man of the Sea, at 10:00.AM.
The programme will feature classes, exhibitions and a social gathering.
It’s worth noting that the Municipal Taichi-ChiKung School has relocated this year to a new venue on Calle Habaneras, transitioning from the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre.
This move has enabled expanded facilities and improved schedules which have enhanced the quality of instruction and student experience.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.