By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 11:48

International Jazz Day: Alicante sets the stage for musical magic. Image: Dia Internacional del Jazz Alicante / Facebook.

This year marks the 13th celebration of International Jazz Day in the city of Alicante.

Jazz Day, celebrated annually on April 30 and observed in nearly 200 countries worldwide, has the support of UNESCO.

From April 10 to 30, a series of concerts will take place in various locations across Alicante, including squares, cafes, theatres, halls, and iconic venues.

These concerts will feature performances by local, national, and international musicians, with proceeds going towards mental health initiatives.

Additionally, Casa Mediterráneo and Fundación Mediterráneo will support this year’s events by hosting some of the concerts.

On April 28 at the Teatro Principal in Alicante, the Jazz Day award will be presented.

The Award, honouring internationally acclaimed jazz musicians, will be bestowed upon Jorge Pardo, who will also perform at the Teatro Principal on April 28.

Additionally, a noteworthy collective exhibition of jazz-themed paintings, Jazz Art, will be on display in Plaza Quijano until April 30.