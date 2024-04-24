By Anna Ellis •
In the first two months of this year, exports from the Valencian Community dropped by 5.3 per cent compared to last year, totalling €6,370.5M.
Despite this, there was still a surplus of €873.4M in trade, meaning exports exceeded imports by 115.9 per cent.
The Valencian Community’s exports make up about 10.3 per cent of Spain’s total exports.
Nuria Montes, Alicante’s Councillor for Commerce, praised Valencian companies for their commitment to international trade despite challenges.
Breaking down exports by province, Valencia saw a 7.1 per cent decline in exports, Castellón saw a slight increase of 1.4 per cent, and Alicante experienced an 8.1 per cent decrease.
The food and beverage industry and capital goods sectors saw growth in exports, contributing positively to overall export performance.
Most of the Valencian Community’s exports (about 60 per cent) went to European Union countries, with France, Germany, and Italy being the top destinations.
Exports to America and Asia decreased, while exports to Africa increased compared to last year.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
