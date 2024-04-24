What foods do Mallorcans pack in their suitcase?

By Annette Christmas • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 18:28

Pamboli Shutterstock

The products representing the Balearic Islands at the Salón Gourmet in Madrid were a potted tour for all five senses.

Mallorcans are extremely proud of their local products. But which ones are worthy to represent Balearic cuisine in the capital city, Madrid?

A sensory tour of the islands

“We wanted to offer a tour of the Islands through all five senses,” explained the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment, Joan Simonet. “Our primary products are rooted in the landscape, they help us maintain our environment. Not only are they enormously high-quality products, they also have a huge added value, in that they preserve all the unique qualities of our island territory.”

Tastings of Mallorcan products

Under the slogan Four islands to savour, chef Claudio Lemos presented ramallet tomato on biscuits made with xeixa, a traditional variety of wheat, otherwise known as candeal.

Javier Irazusta and chef Xesc Reina from Can Company offered little tastings of products made with Mallorcan black pork, washed down with Can Company beer made with ingredients one hundred percent from the island.

Proustian moments

Javier Irazusta said they enjoy coming to the The Salón Gourmet because visitors really appreciate Mallorcan products: “We invite them to evoke memories of their childhood.”

At mid-day, students in Kitchen Management from the Puig de Sa Font college in Mallorca show-cooked a ‘bombeta’ rice with Mallorcan almond salmorreta sauce, cauliflower popcorn and roasted garlic aioli. The recipe by chef Zahira Font was chosen from Unas islas de arroces (Rice islands), a book published by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Natural Environment.

Mallorcan olive oil and wine from Binissalem

As well as extra virgin olive oils from the Protected Denomination of Origin (PDO) Olive oil from Mallorca and PDO Mallorquin olives, spreads, bars and protein shakes made with Mallorcan carobs were presented. There was also a journey through the history of the salt flats of the Es Trenc Natural Park.

No tour of the Islands would be complete without a wine tasting. Two single-varietal wines were presented: Manto Red and a Muelle white premsal from the Binissalem Designation of Origin, paired with acclaimed cheeses from the Mahón-Menorca PDO.