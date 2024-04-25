Choirs unite for charity in Alfas del Pi

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 12:58

Coral Tabaquera performing Credit. Coral Tabaquera Alicantina, Facebook

On May 10-11, two renowned choir associations from the Valencian Community will perform at Alfas del Pi, raising funds in support of cancer patients.

During the two days at 7.30, Alfas del Pi´s Auditoriu Casa Cultura will host 200 singers of more than 25 different nationalities to express their dedication to music and charity.

Directed by Jose Antonio Rubio, the International Choir Festival welcomes guests to watch an impressive performance by the Coral Tabaquera and Coral Benissenca for a €10 donation, the funds of which will go to Aspanion Charity.

The Festival´s performers, Coral Tabaque are an international choir group, united by people´s passion for choral music throughout history. The Coral Benissenca is similarly diverse and has been performing since 1982, collaborating with choirs from across the globe.

This year, the two associations are coming together to raise money for the Aspanion Charity, supporting families affected by cancer within the Valencian Community.

Aspanion has been run by volunteers since 1985, founded by the affected families themselves to offer psychological and economic support to families whose children are battling cancer.

Visit the Festival to support the talented singers and contribute to the lives of your neighbours in need.

Find out more here.